Norfolk looking for input on possible bike lanes along part of Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is looking for community feedback on the possibility of bike lanes along part of Granby Street.

Courtesy: Norfolk

Anyone who walks, drives, or bikes along Granby Street between Willow Wood Drive and Admiral Taussig Boulevard (just south of the I-564 overpass) is asked for their opinion.

The city will be holding a virtual workshop to discuss the path on March 11 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Workshop participants will view a short presentation then join breakout sessions and give their input. To RSVP for the event and learn more about the project visit norfolk.gov/granbybike.

This will be the first of two workshops exploring possible bike lane options.

The first workshop will give information on the goals and timeline of the project development effort, review case studies, and explore a variety of bike facility types, such as bike lanes, buffered bike lanes, or cycle tracks.

The city will also collect public input until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 through an online survey and comment map, available at norfolk.gov/granbybike.

The Norfolk Department of Transit will use the input collected through the March virtual workshop and online survey to create multiple conceptual design options.

The overall project development process also includes a traffic study of the proposed bike lane impacts on traffic patterns.

At the second public engagement session tentatively planned for June 2021, participants will have the opportunity to provide input on the concept plans and traffic study results. The goal of the project development process is to produce a recommended concept plan by the end of Summer 2021.