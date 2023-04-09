NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In times like this every cent counts.

The Norfolk VA Chapter of the Links in Friendship, Connected in Service (LINKS) will award three Virginia college students with scholarship money.

The volunteer service organization will host a black-tie event to raise funds for its scholarship program. The event is on April 15, at 6 p.m. at the Norfolk Sheraton Hotel, 777 Waterside Drive.

“We are among the oldest chapters of the Links, Incorporated in the nation and as such have held a scholarship program supporting youngsters in the region since 1947. Proceeds from this program are critically important for us to continue to offer scholarships to deserving students in need,” said Dr. Beverly Roberts-Atwater, Chapter President.

Recent scholarship recipients will be introduced during the scholarship and gala; Zada McMorris with Norfolk State University, Shiane Hayes with Old Dominion University, and Gabrielle Richardson with the University of Virginia.

The students will receive $1,250 a year, totaling $5,000.

Toneisha Harris, a finalist on the Voice in 2020, is the guest of honor and speaker during the special event.

“To be able to see my dreams come in full circle at such a late juncture of my life is really a blessing and a testament. That you don’t give up on yourself and there is always time,” said Harris. “As long as you believe in yourself you are unstoppable. That’s what I hope people will walk away remembering!”

The LINKs scholarship fundraiser is almost sold out. All of the proceeds and donations go to the scholarship fund.