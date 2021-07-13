Norfolk Lime scooter riders surpass one million miles

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Those Lime scooters scattered about the City of Norfolk are definitely getting used.

In only two years time since offering this new mode of transportation, riders have surpassed one million miles. Factor in that at the height of the pandemic – from March through May 2020 – the scooters were removed from Norfolk.

There are currently more than 1100 Lime scooters on Norfolk streets. According to the city, data shows most trips were less than a mile.

Lime recently added e-bikes to its program in Norfolk. They work off the same app as the scooters. The company says it will provide up to 500 e-bikes as part of a new five-year contract.