Norfolk lifting COVID-19 restrictions at city buildings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is lifting city building COVID-19 restrictions for visitors beginning July.

City officials say residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will longer need to wear a mask inside city buildings.

The Norfolk City Council, Planning Commission and other commissions are sslated to return to in-person meetings with limited capacity.

From July 1 through September 3, the following recreation facilities will be open to the public:  

  • Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center 
    • Monday – Saturday
  • Berkley Community Center 
    • Monday – Saturday
  • Huntersville Community Center
    • Monday – Saturday
  • East Ocean View Community Center
    • Monday – Saturday
  • Norview Community Center
    • Monday – Saturday
  • Lamberts Point Community Center
    • Monday – Saturday
  • Titustown Recreation Center
    • Monday – Friday
  • Titustown Visual Arts Center
    • Tuesday; Wednesday; Thursday
  • Therapeutic Recreation Center
    • Monday – Friday
  • Lakewood Dance & Music
    • Monday; Tuesday; Thursday
  • Bayview Community Center
    • Monday
  • Crossroads Community Center
    • Tuesday
  • Fairlawn Recreation Center
    • Wednesday
  • Sherwood Forest Recreation Center
    • Thursday
  • Tarrallton Recreation Center
    • Friday

Hours of operations 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Monday – Friday) and 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Saturday).

