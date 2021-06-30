Norfolk lifting COVID-19 restrictions at city buildings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is lifting city building COVID-19 restrictions for visitors beginning July.

City officials say residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will longer need to wear a mask inside city buildings.

The Norfolk City Council, Planning Commission and other commissions are sslated to return to in-person meetings with limited capacity.

From July 1 through September 3, the following recreation facilities will be open to the public:

Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center Monday – Saturday

Berkley Community Center Monday – Saturday

Huntersville Community Center Monday – Saturday

East Ocean View Community Center Monday – Saturday

Norview Community Center Monday – Saturday

Lamberts Point Community Center Monday – Saturday

Titustown Recreation Center Monday – Friday

Titustown Visual Arts Center Tuesday; Wednesday; Thursday

Therapeutic Recreation Center Monday – Friday

Lakewood Dance & Music Monday; Tuesday; Thursday

Bayview Community Center Monday

Crossroads Community Center Tuesday

Fairlawn Recreation Center Wednesday

Sherwood Forest Recreation Center Thursday

Tarrallton Recreation Center Friday



Hours of operations 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Monday – Friday) and 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Saturday).