Norfolk lifting COVID-19 restrictions at city buildings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is lifting city building COVID-19 restrictions for visitors beginning July.
City officials say residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will longer need to wear a mask inside city buildings.
The Norfolk City Council, Planning Commission and other commissions are sslated to return to in-person meetings with limited capacity.
From July 1 through September 3, the following recreation facilities will be open to the public:
- Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center
- Monday – Saturday
- Berkley Community Center
- Monday – Saturday
- Huntersville Community Center
- Monday – Saturday
- East Ocean View Community Center
- Monday – Saturday
- Norview Community Center
- Monday – Saturday
- Lamberts Point Community Center
- Monday – Saturday
- Titustown Recreation Center
- Monday – Friday
- Titustown Visual Arts Center
- Tuesday; Wednesday; Thursday
- Therapeutic Recreation Center
- Monday – Friday
- Lakewood Dance & Music
- Monday; Tuesday; Thursday
- Bayview Community Center
- Monday
- Crossroads Community Center
- Tuesday
- Fairlawn Recreation Center
- Wednesday
- Sherwood Forest Recreation Center
- Thursday
- Tarrallton Recreation Center
- Friday
Hours of operations 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Monday – Friday) and 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Saturday).