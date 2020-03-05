Norfolk library offers free ‘babygarten’ classes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Public Library offers a class to engage children as young as infants.

The Babygarten classes use music, movement, books, and arts and crafts to increase a child’s awareness and hand-eye coordination.

Parents or care providers help children through the activities by either singing songs to them, reading with them, or helping them with keepsake craft projects.

People who have taken the class with their child say it help develop a love of reading at a much younger age.

The classes are meant for infants to child who are two years old.

They are held at each library in Norfolk, and are free and open to the public.