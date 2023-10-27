NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Jody Allen, Ph.D., and Robert Francis will present “Changing the Landscape at William & Mary” on Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m. at the Downtown Branch at Slover, 235 E. Plume St. in Norfolk.

Francis is an English director of The Lemon Project. The Lemon Project is meant to explore prior relationships the college had against African Americans, and is named after a man who was once enslaved by William & Mary, according to the release. Allen, associated professor of history, will speak on the project’s research.

“Allen will speak on the project’s research into the university’s exploitation of slave labor from its founding up to the Civil War, and its multifaceted and dynamic attempt to rectify wrongs perpetrated, through action or inaction, against African Americans by the university,” the press release states.