NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Library is expanding its operating hours.

All neighborhood branches, anchor branches and the Sargeant Memorial Collection will be open longer, beginning Monday, September 12.

The new operating hours will be as follows:

Neighborhood Branches (Barron F. Black, Blyden, Janaf, Lafayette, Larchmont, Little Creek, Park Place and Van Wyck):

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Anchor Branches (Jordan-Newby at Broad Creek, Pretlow and Tucker Memorial):

Monday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Sargeant Memorial Collection, located inside Slover Library: