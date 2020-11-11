Norfolk leads the way in completed adoptions for eastern Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — November is National Adoption Month and officials say Norfolk leads the way in completed adoptions this year for the Eastern Region of Virginia.

Norfolk finalized 30 out of the 120 child adoptions in Virginia who found homes in the eastern region.

Norfolk canceled its annual in-person recognition and reception for adoptive families this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander still read the annual Adoption Month proclamation into the City Council’s record on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Thirty children in Norfolk await their new families. If you would like to look into child adoption, click here.

You can also call 757-664-7722 or email Camille Campos-Wilson.

