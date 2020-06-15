Norfolk leaders on the Southside call for unity in local neighborhoods

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – As tensions flare across the country in the wake of George Floyd‘s death, calls for unity are growing.

That includes here in Hampton Roads where two separate events tried to spread the same message bringing the community together.

The nationwide protest and movement have been about what is going on in communities across the nation.

When 10 On Your Side spoke with leaders they said they want to keep the focus on that, but also highlight how important it is to unify the local neighborhoods and communities so they can move in a positive light as well.

“We wanted to show our unity in the community,” said Desirai Tolbert.

That was the idea Sunday.

Whether by motorcycle or rally, two communities came together to bring awareness to the changes they can make, starting at home.

“We are here we are present, we are in solidarity with everyone across the united states and the world,” Tolbert added.

First in South Norfolk, Bilal Muhammad organized a stop the violence rally.

“We’re bringing our resources together. We’re looking at the institution we have within our community so that we can strengthen our community and focus on a better-united direction,” said Muhammad.

He says it begins with giving the youth the tools they need.

“Hopefully we can be consistent in better in the education within our youth and bring about a better lifestyle within our community,” he added.

Then from Norfolk City hall to Norview, more than 200 motorcycle riders drove to spread awareness their way.



Organizer Desirai Tolbert said she like many other mothers she wanted to make sure her community knows they have each other’s back.

“Listening to the story about George Floyd and how he called his mother was like he was reaching out, he needed help and the same thing with me. I’m scared one day my kids are going to call out for me and they’re going to need me and I’m not going to be there,” said Tolbert.

She spoke about getting involved in local school boards and city council to learn what can change and how.

“If we don’t take pride in our community who else will? We live in this community so therefor we are going to be the ones that actually bring things together,” said Tolbert.

