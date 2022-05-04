NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Community leaders in Norfolk are launching a community-based survey aimed at addressing the most pressing concerns around safety, the root causes of violence and the effects of crime.

The survey, in partnership with the Center for Crime, Equity, and Justice Research and Policy (CCEJRP) at Christopher Newport University (CNU), is open to residents of all ages.

It features questions about the public’s perceptions of safety in Norfolk, experiences in their neighborhood, experiences with crime, perceptions of police and use of community resources.

The survey should take approximately 15-20 minutes to complete.

The results from the survey will be presented to Norfolk officials in a final report constructed by CCEJRP research analysts.

The survey is similar to the one that Newport News launched in March.

That 36-question survey is open to Newport News residents of all ages. The public was asked to share their thoughts on safety in the city, experiences with crime, perceptions of causal factors of crime, their input on police and experiences with discrimination.