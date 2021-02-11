Norfolk launches online portal to provide lifelong learning opportunities to residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk has launched the Believe in Norfolk online portal that will serve as an innovative digital warehouse of formal and informal learning opportunities for residents.

More than 140 nonprofits and partner organizations including Tidewater Community College, the Elizabeth River Trail, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and Primeplus worked together to build the digital course catalog.

The city said the portal was created in partnership with the Slover Library, which will play a key role in promoting the new website and events tied to the launch.

“We are excited to introduce this incredible online portal that will assist lifelong learners in earning recognized credentials and connect all of our residents to opportunities for professional and personal achievement,” said Councilwoman Mamie Johnson and Lifelong Learning Commission co-chair.

Ina addition, the portal will provide an entry point to explore learning opportunities throughout Norfolk.

Residents will have the opportunity to complete courses and earn virtual badges to demonstrate their learning progress.

The Believe in Learning team will use data to identify gaps and identify areas to eliminate duplication and increase efficiency to ensure that learning is available to everyone.

The Learning kickoff celebration for the portal will take place from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28 and will feature both virtual and socially distanced, in-person events.

Learning opportunities will range from yoga to poetry, photography to the piano, master gardening tours to workforce readiness, the city said.

For more information and updates on Believe in Learning, click here.