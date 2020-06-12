Norfolk launches ‘Beach Ambassador Program’ to educate beachgoers on COVID-19 regulations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk announced on Friday that it has officially launched the Beach Ambassador Program to help educate beachgoers on the new COVID-19 regulations.

The ambassadors will be posted up Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will be at 13 beach access areas along the six-mile stretch between the Oceanview Fishing Pier and 30th Bay Street.

The program is in partnership with Festevents and put in place following the reopening of the city’s beaches last Friday. The ambassador team will consist of staff from Recreation Parks, Open Space, and Festevents.

The following beach restrictions remain in place to continue preventing the spread of the virus:

Keep 6 feet apart – unless family

No gatherings of more than 10 people

No group sports (football, soccer, volleyball, etc.)

No alcohol

No tents or groups of umbrellas

Lifeguards will be on duty at Ocean View Beach only.

Beachgoers at Sarah Constant Beach and Community Beach Park must swim at their own risk.

Public restrooms will remain closed and trash collection on the beach will continue.

Norfolk Police will continue beach patrols and guests are encouraged to lock their vehicles and to keep valuables out of plain sight.

For more information on the program click here. For more information on COVID-19 city operations, visit Norfolk.gov/covid19.



Norfolk beach ambassadors (Photo courtesy City of Norfolk)

