Norfolk job fair for veterans, military spouses to be held Halloween

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will host a job fair for veterans and their families this month.

The Norfolk Veterans Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Decker Half Moone Center in Norfolk.

The event is free for all veterans, military spouses, National Guard members, reservists and those transitioning out of the armed forces.

More than 50 employers ready to hire new people will be at the event.

The event differs from some other job fairs because it also includes opportunities for military spouses.

RecruitMilitary has also teamed up with Google to combat the high unemployment rate among military spouses. A new job search tool will be available for military spouses and veterans to aid in their search for new jobs and opportunities.

More information about the Veterans Job Fair and Google job search tool are available on their websites.