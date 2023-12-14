NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on contraband slipping through the jail bars. Some of it is arriving through book deliveries, so now such packages are being banned.

This stems from the drug Suboxone getting brought in through what appeared to be a book, delivery directly from the publisher, according to Sheriff Joe Baron.

He told 10 On Your Side that people outside the jail are using official publisher packaging material to get contraband into the box. They lack the staff to carefully comb through all the book deliveries, so the sheriff banned them.

“Once we identified that that was going on, we had to put a stop to it because I can’t afford anybody dying in jail because of a drug overdose,” Baron said.

Danita Dawson, an inmate right’s activist with Justice Forward Virginia, said she understands the need to keep the jail safe. But she sees this as a right being taken away, adding that reading is an essential tool for inmates to self-improve.

“Encouraging inmates to improve themselves helps society at large,” Dawson said. “So that’s really important. So there has to be a way that they can figure out how to keep contraband from coming in and still allow books.”

She is especially concerned with how this impacts the disproportionate population of Black inmates and other minorities behind bars.

“It was illegal at one point for us to actually have books to be able to read,” Dawson said. “So that’s something we don’t want to come close to going back to. We don’t want to repeat that type of history.”

Baron said this is not about censorship and is exploring safe ways to expand book access, despite the delivery ban.

“We’re not book banning, we’re not censoring except for things that we know that could cause problems as it relates to the life, health, safety and security,” Baron said.

He pointed out that inmates still have access to the jail library and books that come with their inmate tablets. They are looking into ways inmates can digitally purchase books with the tablets and are hosting a book donation drive next month to expand the library.

“It’s a balancing act,” Baron said. “So if I say, ‘OK, we’re not going to allow any books, the public’s not going to trust me doing my job. But if I allow a process which allows drugs to come into the jail and then somebody dies because of it, then I lose public trust because of that.”

10 On Your Side asked staff at nearby jails about their book delivery policies. Norfolk is among the first in eastern Virginia to start banning the shipments.

Baron and other officials told 10 On Your Side that the Virginia Department of Corrections is considering restricting book deliveries at jails across the entire state. This change is expected to have some jail leaders review their book delivery policies as soon as next year.