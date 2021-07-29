‘Norfolk is turning into a graveyard’: Loved ones want answers after a round-up fails to produce suspects in the deaths of two teens

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — What about the cases of 15-year-olds Teonna and Kristopher?

That’s what loved ones are asking one day after law enforcement officials announced the round-up of several fugitives. 46 people were arrested during Operation Triple Beam, including eight homicide suspects.

But who killed two teenagers this month remains a mystery.

Elliott Boddie’s mother lives just a few yards from where Teonna Coburn and her brother were shot on July 10. Teonna was mortally wounded but her brother survived. The homes of Boddie’s mother and a neighbor were hit by gunfire that night.

Boddie told 10 On Your Side he spent 20 minutes clearing the carnage caused by the killer or killers. Boddie says the Tanners Creek community remains traumatized and in fear.

“Our youth are dying out. And I really feel that the City of Norfolk is turning into a graveyard. Everywhere you go, from the southside, uptown, downtown, midtown, anywhere basically in the City of Norfolk, that’s all you see is memorials. And half of them is the youth,” said Boddie.

“My child could have been standing here. My nieces, my nephews, anybody could have been standing right here,” said Boddie as he pointed to a bullet hole in his mother’s storm door. Boddie’s teen daughter and Teonna were friends.

Three days after Teonna was killed, 15-year-old Kristopher Edmonds was killed in Diggstown. Two other teens survived the shootings.

Kristopher’s memorial is positioned on top of a faded memorial for a previous murder victim.

Kristopher



Loved ones told 10 On Your Side they watched — with interest — Wednesday’s coverage of a news conference where federal and local law enforcement announced the round-up of 46 people wanted for murder, gun, and other charges. The following day — at the request of WAVY-TV 10 — U.S. Marshals released the names of each suspect, the charges they face, and the date the suspect was arrested. The names are listed at the bottom of this story.

Loved ones of the teen victims say any word on who killed Teonna and Kristopher was conspicuously absent.

“That’s the thing that’s been bothering us. When we were looking at the fact that they did round up everybody — we said the same thing about it, and what are y’all [law enforcement] doing about this situation right here?” Boddie said.

Boddie says since the tragedy, residents have complained about poor lighting in the area around the scene where Teonna died, but no improvements have been made. Additionally, Boddie is calling for more community programs for youth.

“That’s why I reached out to [Norfolk Police Chief] Larry Boone and a couple of city councilmen, because I feel like we need to do better,” said Boddie.

Funeral services for Teonna are set for Saturday. She will be buried at Riverside Cemetery, which is also the resting place for 15-year-old Kristopher.

Suspects arrested in Operation Triple Beam by date of arrest, name, and charges:

Here’s what the abbreviations mean:

UFA: Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

F/A: firearm

FTA: failure to appear