‘Norfolk is turning into a graveyard’: Loved ones want answers after a round-up fails to produce suspects in the deaths of two teens

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — What about the cases of 15-year-olds Teonna and Kristopher?
That’s what loved ones are asking one day after law enforcement officials announced the round-up of several fugitives. 46 people were arrested during Operation Triple Beam, including eight homicide suspects.
But who killed two teenagers this month remains a mystery.
Elliott Boddie’s mother lives just a few yards from where Teonna Coburn and her brother were shot on July 10. Teonna was mortally wounded but her brother survived. The homes of Boddie’s mother and a neighbor were hit by gunfire that night.
Boddie told 10 On Your Side he spent 20 minutes clearing the carnage caused by the killer or killers. Boddie says the Tanners Creek community remains traumatized and in fear.
“Our youth are dying out. And I really feel that the City of Norfolk is turning into a graveyard. Everywhere you go, from the southside, uptown, downtown, midtown, anywhere basically in the City of Norfolk, that’s all you see is memorials. And half of them is the youth,” said Boddie.
“My child could have been standing here. My nieces, my nephews, anybody could have been standing right here,” said Boddie as he pointed to a bullet hole in his mother’s storm door. Boddie’s teen daughter and Teonna were friends.
Three days after Teonna was killed, 15-year-old Kristopher Edmonds was killed in Diggstown. Two other teens survived the shootings.
Kristopher’s memorial is positioned on top of a faded memorial for a previous murder victim.
Loved ones told 10 On Your Side they watched — with interest — Wednesday’s coverage of a news conference where federal and local law enforcement announced the round-up of 46 people wanted for murder, gun, and other charges. The following day — at the request of WAVY-TV 10 — U.S. Marshals released the names of each suspect, the charges they face, and the date the suspect was arrested. The names are listed at the bottom of this story.
Loved ones of the teen victims say any word on who killed Teonna and Kristopher was conspicuously absent.
“That’s the thing that’s been bothering us. When we were looking at the fact that they did round up everybody — we said the same thing about it, and what are y’all [law enforcement] doing about this situation right here?” Boddie said.
Boddie says since the tragedy, residents have complained about poor lighting in the area around the scene where Teonna died, but no improvements have been made. Additionally, Boddie is calling for more community programs for youth.
“That’s why I reached out to [Norfolk Police Chief] Larry Boone and a couple of city councilmen, because I feel like we need to do better,” said Boddie.
Funeral services for Teonna are set for Saturday. She will be buried at Riverside Cemetery, which is also the resting place for 15-year-old Kristopher.
Suspects arrested in Operation Triple Beam by date of arrest, name, and charges:
Here’s what the abbreviations mean:
UFA: Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony
F/A: firearm
FTA: failure to appear
- June 1 – Charlie PHIFER – Newport News PD Charges: Robbery x2, Abduction x2, UFA x4. Arrested in Spartanburg SC
- June 2 – Stanley WILSON – Newport News PD Charges: Maiming, UFA, Multiple F/A offenses. Arrested in Hampton.
- June 2 – Jonathan HOFFLER – ATF case. District of Massachusetts. Conspiracy to Possess F/A. Arrested in Norfolk.
- June 4 – Jquan HASKINS – Chesapeake Charges: Possession of firearm by Convicted Felon, F/A with Narcotics, Drug Possession. Arrested in Virginia Beach.
- June 4 – Jahmez SAUNDERS – Norfolk PD Charges: Robbery, UFA. Arrested in Virginia Beach.
- June 4 – Terrance HACKNEY — Norfolk PD Charges: Robbery, UFA. Arrested in Virginia Beach.
- June 7 – Tito A COLEMAN – Petersburg PD Charges: Malicious Shooting, Weapon Offense for Shooting in a Public Place, causing Injury, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon, and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (2nd Offense). Arrested in Hampton.
- June 8 – David GOODMOND – Chesapeake Charges: Capias Burglary X2, Att. Grand Larceny. Arrested in Virginia Beach.
- June 8 – Derek GORDON – Chesapeake Charges: PV – Burglary, B&E. Arrested in Chesapeake
- June 8 – Corey BAKER – Norfolk Charges: Malicious Wounding, Abduction. Arrested in Norfolk.
- June 9 – Christopher WHITE – Henrico Charges: Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm. Located at Hampton motel. Found deceased during barricade situation.
- Jun 9 – Bronte ADAMS – Henrico Charges: Accessory to Murder. Arrested in Hampton.
- June 10 – Matthew TENLEY – Baltimore, MD Charges: Attempted 1st Degree Murder. Arrested in Hampton.
- June 10 – Antonio BEALE — Norfolk PD Charges: Abduction, Malicious Wounding, Kidnapping, UFA. Arrested in Norfolk.
- June 10 – Mandi HYNDS — Norfolk PD Charges: Abduction, Malicious Wounding, UFA. Arrested in Norfolk.
- June 10 – Donte HAMPTON – Chesapeake Charge: Assault. Arrested in Chesapeake.
- June 11 – Tukory HARGOVE – Newport News charges: FTA on Felony Offense x2. Arrested in Newport News.
- June 15 – Jovante BANKS — Norfolk charges: Robbery, Malicious Wounding. Arrested in Norfolk.
- June 15 – Derek SURRENCY — Norfolk charges: Robbery, FTA on firearms offenses. Arrested in Norfolk.
- June 15 – Dajour PEMBERTON — Newport News charges: Threaten Bodily Harm x3. Arrested in Suffolk.
- June 16 – James GORDON — Newport News charges: Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Stabbing. Arrested in Richmond.
- June 17 – Zachary Kurtis WATSON – Newport News charge Carjacking. Arrested in Norfolk.
- June 22 – Oscar MELGAR-FLORES — Kennebec Country Sheriff, Maine charges: Sexual Assault of a Minor. Arrested in Newport News.
- June 23 – Djuan Laroy HARRIS-ARTIS — Chesapeake & Norfolk charges: Rape, Abduction, Strangulation. Arrested in Virginia Beach.
- June 23 – Raymond Alonzo JONES Jr. — Newport News charge: Burglary. Arrested in Virginia Beach.
- June 29 – Dontre GRIER — Newport News charges: Second Degree Murder, UFA. Arrested in Newport News.
- July 1 – Allen COOK — Norfolk charges: Strangulation, Child Abuse x2. Arrested in Norfolk.
- July 2 – Mario JONES — Chesapeake charges: Probation Violation – Burglary. Arrested in Richmond.
- July 2 – Juvenile 15 y/o male — Norfolk charges: Malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and two counts of use of a firearm. Arrested in Norfolk.
- July 7 – Juvenile 16 y/o male — Hampton charges: Second Degree Murder, UFA, Possession of Firearm by Juvenile. Arrested in Newport News.
- July 7 – Kwame CHANDLER — Newport News charges: Probation Violation. Arrested in Newport News.
- July 9 – Steven JAMES — Newport News charges: Possession of Firearm by Convicted Violent Felon (two counts). Arrested in Norfolk.
- July 12 – Andre PRICE — New Jersey charges: First Degree Murder (two counts), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree) and Certain Persons Not to Possess Weapons (Second Degree). Arrested in Newport News.
- July 13 – Dinero CARROLL — Norfolk charges: Attempted Malicious Wounding, Firearm charge. Arrested in Virginia Beach.
- July 14 – Sean LOFGREN — Virginia Beach charges: Carnal Knowledge of a Child 13-15 years. Taking indecent liberties with a child. Arrested in Newport News.
- July 14 – Dominique SANDERSON — Chesapeake charges: Threaten to Bomb. Threaten Bodily Injury. Arrested in Portsmouth.
- July 14 – Joseph TILDEN — Norfolk charges: Abduction, Possession of Firearm by Felon, UFA. Arrested in Gloucester.
- July 14 – Karington BROWN — Hampton charges: Shooting from a vehicle, discharge firearm in public, brandishing, assault and battery. Arrested in Arlington.
- July 14 – Qaison WILSON — Hampton charges: FTA Shooting into Occupied Dwelling, Reckless handling of firearm, discharge firearm in public. Arrested in Hampton.
- July 15 – Christopher WALKER — Hampton charges: Shooting at Occupied Vehicle, Reckless Handling of Firearm, Discharge within city limits. Arrested in Hampton.
- July 15 – Jaynod HARVEY — Hampton charges: Maiming, Robbery, UFA, Conspiracy. Arrested in Newport News.
- July 19 – Juvenile 14 y/o male — Norfolk charges: Second Degree Murder, UFA. Arrested in Norfolk.
- July 21 – Robert STONEWALL — Newport News charges: First Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, UFAx2, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Shoot in Public, Concealed Weapon. Arrested in Hampton.
- July 22 – Daevon HUNTER — Norfolk charges: FTA Assault. Escaped from Eastern State Medical Hospital in Williamsburg in April. Arrested in Norfolk.
- July 23 – Laurence CLARK — Norfolk charges: Second Degree Murder, UFA. Arrested in Norfolk.
- July 23 – Kevin BETHEA — Newport News charges: Robbery, Abduction x2, UFA x2, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Carjacking. Arrested in Frederick, Maryland.