Norfolk invites students to apply for Emerging Leaders Program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is accepting applications for its Emerging Leaders Program this summer.

The job teaches students between 16 and 21-years old about how city government works and the different departments that keep Norfolk running. Along the way, students will learn hands-on experience, professional development, leadership skills and more.

It is a full-time, summer job that pays $11 per hour. Participants must commit to working 40 hours per week.

Organizers say it is a great opportunity to develop job skills and learn more about careers in local government.

The program takes place from June 21 to August 12.

Minimum qualifications for the program include:

U.S. citizen or legally authorized to work in the U.S.

A resident of Norfolk.

Must be between the ages of 16 and 21 as of June 21, 2022. •

Be currently enrolled in high school, vocational/trade school or an accredited college or university. •

Applicants must attach a letter of recommendation from a teacher or academic professor.

Participant must commit to work 40 hours per week and be available to work the duration of the program between June 21st and August 12th .

Participants must not miss more than three (3) workdays of the program. This includes missed workdays for other commitments to include but not be limited to summer school, athletic camps, practices, summer vacations or other employment.

Must attend all mandatory program orientations, trainings, workshops, events, and activities.

Must complete an online application thoroughly and correctly.

Must attach a copy of most recent report card or transcript from the current school year. Unofficial transcripts are accepted.

A background check is required for all participants 18 years of age or older.

You can apply through the city of Norfolk website.

The deadline to apply is March 6. Selected applicants will be notified no earlier than April 1.