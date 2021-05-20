Norfolk International Airport to host job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Airport is hosting a job fair to help fill full-time and part-time availabilities at the airport.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 24 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 25 in the Arrivals Terminal Lobby near baggage carousel five.

Attendees are required to wear a mask. They need to bring a valid government-issued photo ID and several copies of their resume. They should also be prepared for immediate interviews and possible immediate job offers.

Employment is conditional on a successful 10-year background check.

The following organizations are looking to hire: