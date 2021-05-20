Norfolk International Airport to host job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) —  The Norfolk Airport is hosting a job fair to help fill full-time and part-time availabilities at the airport.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 24 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 25 in the Arrivals Terminal Lobby near baggage carousel five.

Attendees are required to wear a mask. They need to bring a valid government-issued photo ID and several copies of their resume. They should also be prepared for immediate interviews and possible immediate job offers.

Employment is conditional on a successful 10-year background check.

The following organizations are looking to hire:

  • Winner Aviation (Allegiant Air)
    • Ground Operations Agents, Customer Service Agents
  • Delta Global Services (Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines)
    • Ground Operations Agents, Customer Service Agents
  • HMSHost (Airport Restaurants)
    • Starbucks Baristas, Cooks, Dishwashers, Cashiers
  • Hudson Group (Airport Retail Stores)
    • Cashiers, Stock/Inventory Clerks
  • Enterprise Rent-A-Car
    • Drivers, Auto Detailers, Return Agents, Customer Experience Representatives
  • Huntleigh USA (Skycap Services)
    • Dispatcher, Customer Service Agents
  • Transportation Security Administration
    • Transportation Security Officers

