Norfolk International Airport to host job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Airport is hosting a job fair to help fill full-time and part-time availabilities at the airport.
The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 24 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 25 in the Arrivals Terminal Lobby near baggage carousel five.
Attendees are required to wear a mask. They need to bring a valid government-issued photo ID and several copies of their resume. They should also be prepared for immediate interviews and possible immediate job offers.
Employment is conditional on a successful 10-year background check.
The following organizations are looking to hire:
- Winner Aviation (Allegiant Air)
- Ground Operations Agents, Customer Service Agents
- Delta Global Services (Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines)
- Ground Operations Agents, Customer Service Agents
- HMSHost (Airport Restaurants)
- Starbucks Baristas, Cooks, Dishwashers, Cashiers
- Hudson Group (Airport Retail Stores)
- Cashiers, Stock/Inventory Clerks
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Drivers, Auto Detailers, Return Agents, Customer Experience Representatives
- Huntleigh USA (Skycap Services)
- Dispatcher, Customer Service Agents
- Transportation Security Administration
- Transportation Security Officers