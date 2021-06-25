Norfolk International Airport to host job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Airport is hosting a job fair to help fill full-time and part-time availabilities at the airport.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 29 in the Arrivals Terminal Lobby near baggage carousel five.

Attendees are required to wear a mask, per a federal mandate. They need to bring a valid government-issued photo ID and several copies of their resume. They should also be prepared for immediate interviews and possible immediate job offers.

Employment at the airport is conditional on a successful 10-year background check.

The following organizations are looking to hire:

Delta Global Services (Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines) Ground Operations Agents and Customer Service Agents

(Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines) United Ground Express (United Airlines) Ground Operations Agents and Customer Service Agents

(United Airlines) HMSHost (Airport Restaurants) Starbucks Baristas, Cooks, Dishwashers and Cashiers

(Airport Restaurants) Hudson Group (Airport Retail Stores) Cashiers, Stock/Inventory Clerk

(Airport Retail Stores) Avis Budget Group Operations Manager, Customer Service Agents, Vehicle Service Agents, Rental Sales Agents and Shuttle Drivers

EDS (Avis Budget Group) Car Cleaners and Shuttle Drivers

(Avis Budget Group) Huntleigh USA (Skycaps and Associated Services) Passenger Service Agents and Janitorial Attendants

(Skycaps and Associated Services) Norfolk Airport Authority Administrative Assistant and Parking Attendant I



Parking will be validated in long-term garages. Attendees will need to bring their ticket for validation.