Norfolk International Airport to host job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Airport is hosting a job fair to help fill full-time and part-time availabilities at the airport.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 29 in the Arrivals Terminal Lobby near baggage carousel five.
Attendees are required to wear a mask, per a federal mandate. They need to bring a valid government-issued photo ID and several copies of their resume. They should also be prepared for immediate interviews and possible immediate job offers.
Employment at the airport is conditional on a successful 10-year background check.
The following organizations are looking to hire:
- Delta Global Services (Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines and Frontier Airlines)
- Ground Operations Agents and Customer Service Agents
- United Ground Express (United Airlines)
- Ground Operations Agents and Customer Service Agents
- HMSHost (Airport Restaurants)
- Starbucks Baristas, Cooks, Dishwashers and Cashiers
- Hudson Group (Airport Retail Stores)
- Cashiers, Stock/Inventory Clerk
- Avis Budget Group
- Operations Manager, Customer Service Agents, Vehicle Service Agents, Rental Sales Agents and Shuttle Drivers
- EDS (Avis Budget Group)
- Car Cleaners and Shuttle Drivers
- Huntleigh USA (Skycaps and Associated Services)
- Passenger Service Agents and Janitorial Attendants
- Norfolk Airport Authority
- Administrative Assistant and Parking Attendant I
Parking will be validated in long-term garages. Attendees will need to bring their ticket for validation.