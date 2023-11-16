NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Norfolk International Airport (ORF), there has been a continual increase in passenger activity for the past nine months.

The ORF has reported a 11.7% increase in passenger activity for the month of Oct with a total of 402,648 passengers. Last year in Oct., the total passenger count was only 360,380. This marks the ninth consecutive month of growth for the airport.

From the months of Jan. through Oct., the total passenger count was over three million with a 9.5% increase from last years numbers.

In comparison, there was a 32.2% decrease in cargo shipped in and out of the airport for the month of Oct. This month’s total was over three million pounds compared to over five million pounds from last year in Oct.