NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport reported an 8.7% increase in the number of passengers from January to June 2023, and a 7.5% increase in June 2023 alone.

In the first six months of 2023, the airport had approximately 2,083,371 passengers, more than 150,000 passengers than there were from January to June 2022.

In the month of June alone, the airport saw a 7.5% increase, or 431,637 passengers, which made it the busiest June in the airport’s history.

With this major increase in passenger activity, Norfolk International also saw a large decrease in the pounds of cargo exported and imported from the airport.

Overall, there was a 2.9% decrease in cargo weight in the first six months of the year and a 5.7% decrease in the month of June.