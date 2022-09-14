NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In the month of August, Norfolk International Airport saw a 9.7% increase in passenger activity. This marked the fifth consecutive month of record-breaking passenger activity with 401,704 passengers.

Airline services included in these figures are Allegiant, American, Boutique, Breeze, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Unites and their regional airline partners, and charter airlines iAero Airways, Miami Air, Spirit, Sun Country, Swift Air and XTRAirways.

An change in the amount of cargo being shipped in and out of the airport was recorded as well. There was a 3.6% decrease from August 2021 to 2022, with only 5,638,340 pounds of cargo being shipped in August 2022.

Cargo carries include Federal Express, Mountain Air, and UPS.