NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport has reported it saw an increase in passenger activity in May.

According to a press release, ORF saw a 3.3% increase last month with 405,894 passengers, making this the busiest May and the second busiest month overall in the airport’s history. In comparison, the number of passengers in May 2022 was 392,942.

The report also showed that the number of passengers from January to May 2023 saw a 9.1% increase compared to numbers from the same period last year.

When it comes to cargo numbers, the amount of cargo that was shipped in and out of the airport this May decreased by 3% compared to May 2022. Cargo numbers also saw a decrease in the amount shipped between January and May.