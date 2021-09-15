Norfolk International Airport sees 128% increase in passenger activity in August

The Transportation Security Administration has installed two new computed tomography (CT) scanners at both Norfolk International Airport checkpoints (Photos: TSA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport is reporting a 128.0% increase in passenger activity in a recent report for the month of August.

ORF officials say they had 366,028 passengers travel through the airport in August. This is a huge increase compared to August 2020 with only 160,547.

From January to August of this year, ORF saw an increase of 73.6% in traffic with 2,026,692 passengers compared to only 1,167,165 during the same period in 2020.

Aside from passengers, 5,849,678 pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of ORF during August, a 6.9 percent increase versus August 2020, which saw 5,472,037 pounds of cargo shipped.