Norfolk International Airport sees 128% increase in passenger activity in August

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport is reporting a 128.0% increase in passenger activity in a recent report for the month of August.
ORF officials say they had 366,028 passengers travel through the airport in August. This is a huge increase compared to August 2020 with only 160,547.
From January to August of this year, ORF saw an increase of 73.6% in traffic with 2,026,692 passengers compared to only 1,167,165 during the same period in 2020.
Aside from passengers, 5,849,678 pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of ORF during August, a 6.9 percent increase versus August 2020, which saw 5,472,037 pounds of cargo shipped.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.