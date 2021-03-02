Norfolk International Airport resumes daily nonstop service to LaGuardia Airport in New York

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport is resuming flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York after nearly a year.

Officials from Norfolk International Airport (ORF) relayed the recent news Tuesday morning on social media. They stated that New York has always been a top-demand market for Norfolk.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slashed the majority of flights. ORF reported a 56.6 percent decrease in passenger activity for the month of January 2021.

That’s 121,720 passengers.

In January 2020, the passenger count was 280,694.

Delta flight 4818 helped end the drought Tuesday morning. The flight signals the continuation of the daily nonstop service from ORF to LaGuardia.

As for an increase in numbers, nearly 5,389,768 pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of the airport during January 2021.

This represents a 5.8 percent increase versus January 2020, which saw 5,094,552 pounds of cargo shipped.