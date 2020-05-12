Norfolk International Airport reports over 94% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport reported a 94.2% decrease in passenger activity for April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger traffic at airports around the world has been severely impacted by the effects of COVID-19 including Norfolk International Airport (ORF).

In a report released Tuesday morning, ORF officials said that only 18,687 passengers traveled through the airport for the month of April 2020. That is less than 6% compared to the 324,683 reported a year ago.

January to April 2020 total passenger count also decreased by 36.7 percent representing 723,322 passengers versus 1,143,103 passengers during the same period in 2019.

ORF sees several airlines regularly including Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United, and their regional airline partners and charter airlines Miami Air, Sun Country, Swift Air, and XTRAirways.

On the flip side, cargo shipping increased 4.2% with 5,387,301 pounds of cargo shipped in and out of the airport during April 2020.

According to the FAA, Norfolk International Airport’s passenger activity is ranked in the top 13% of commercial service airports in the United States with over 3.9 million scheduled passengers served in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) recently announced that it will award $309,729,391 in airport aid to 47 airports in Virginia.

Norfolk International Airport alone is expected to receive $19,847,270 from the fund.

View a list of Virginia airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

