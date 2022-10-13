NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport (ORF) had a 13.6% increase in passenger activity in September.

In a new report from ORF, the airport had 349,082 passengers in September, marking the highest September passenger count in the airport’s history. September 2021 had a passenger count of 307,243. The January to September 2022 total passenger count also saw an increase of 32.8% with 3,100,375 passengers compared to 2,333,935 last year.

The airport had 5,371,250 pounds of cargo shipped in and out of the airport in September, a 12.4% decrease compared to September 2021, which saw 6,134,955 pounds of cargo shipped.

The above-mentioned figures reflect service by scheduled airlines Allegiant, American, Boutique, Breeze, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United and their regional airline partners, and charter airlines iAero Airways, Miami Air, Spirit, Sun Country, Swift Air and XTRAirways. Cargo carriers include Federal Express, Mountain Air Cargo and UPS.