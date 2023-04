NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk International Airport reported its busiest March in the airports history.

According to a press release, the airport reported a 4.6% increase in passenger activity for March 2023 with 333,484 passengers. The passenger count for March 2022 was 318,835.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The report also showed a 13% increase in total passengers from January to March 2023. Cargo shipped in and out of the airport decreased 6% compared to March 2022.