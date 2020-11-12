Norfolk International Airport reports 53.5% decrease in travelers during October

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport (ORF) reported a 53.5% decrease in passenger activity Thursday for the month of October 2020.

The data show 156,686 passengers for October 2020 in comparison to the same time last year with a total of 336,759 passengers. Airport officials say that from January to October 2020, the total passenger count has decreased by 55.8% representing 1,468,211 passengers versus 3,321,717 passengers during the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic continues to be impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released Thursday.

Cargo shipped continues to increase for the airport, however. A reported 6,066,692 pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of the airport during October 2020. This represents a 4.1% increase versus October 2019, which saw 5,826,260 pounds of cargo shipped.

January to October 2020 cargo pounds shipped has increased by 2.8% representing 54,976,941 cargo pounds versus 53,500,942 cargo pounds during the same period in 2019.

The above-mentioned figures reflect service by scheduled airlines Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United, and their regional airline partners and charter airlines Miami Air, Sun Country, Swift Air, and XTRAirways. Cargo carriers include Federal Express, Mountain Air Cargo, and UPS.

For additional information on safe holiday traveling and how the airport is prepared, visit norfolkairport.com.

