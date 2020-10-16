Norfolk International Airport reports 52.9% decrease in passenger activity for September

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport (ORF) released data that show a 52.9% decrease in passenger activity for the month of September when compared to last year.

Passenger traffic continues to be impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the September had 144,360 travelers, but during the same time in 2019, the numbers were more than doubled at a passenger count of 306,667.

The January to September 2020 total passenger count has also decreased by 56.1% representing 1,311,525 passengers versus 2,984,958 passengers during the same period in 2019.

The data reflects services by scheduled airlines Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United and their regional airline partners and charter airlines Miami Air, Sun Country, Swift Air and XTRAirways. Cargo carriers include Federal Express, Mountain Air Cargo and UPS.

For additional information regarding travel safety, visit Norfolk International Airport.

