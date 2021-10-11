Norfolk International Airport reports 112.8% increase in passenger activity in September

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport reported a 112.8 % increase in passenger activity in September.

ORF officials say they had 307,243 passengers fly in and out of the airport in September which is nearly twice the number of passengers compared to September 2020.



The January to September 2021 total passenger count also increased 78%, which is 2,333,935 passengers compared to the 1,311,525 passengers during the same period in 2020.

Officials also reported that 6,134,955 pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of the airport in September which represents a 4.8 percent increase versus September 2020.