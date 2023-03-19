NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport was recognized at the 2023 World Airport Awards.

The airport was awarded a 4-Star Regional Airport Rating by London-based company Skytrax. According to a press release, Norfolk was one of 572 airports rated in this year’s survey and is one of seven 4-Star airports in the United States.

Skytrax gives out between 1-Star and 5-Star for up to 800 customer-facing of airport product service, which includes the airports website, terminal design and decor, maintenance and cleanliness and more.

At the end of their report for ORF, Skytrax said, “The airport is presently delivering a 4-Star customer experience in overall assessment of the various categories of frontline product and service, and we see clear potential for Norfolk to achieve the 5-Star Regional Airport Rating in the future.”