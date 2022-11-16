NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport just opened a new cell phone waiting lot for passenger pickup.

Airport Cell Phone Lots are used as a vehicle waiting area for those picking up arriving passengers at Norfolk International Airport.

Individuals waiting for a passenger are asked to remain with their vehicle at the cell phone lot until their passenger arrives and calls them. They will then proceed to the curbside at the Arrivals Terminal (baggage claim) to pick up their passenger.

ORF officials say the cell phone lots will free up curbside congestion and allow more orderly pickups.