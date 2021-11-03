Norfolk International Airport opens massive parking garage for travelers, guests, and employees

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new parking garage at Norfolk International Airport for travelers, employees, and guests.

The newly constructed Garage D contains 3,208 daily (long-term) parking spaces. The garage took around 2 years to construct at a cost of $68 million.

Garage D is a 1,113,000 square foot, nine-level cast-in-place concrete parking structure with double-threaded helix entrance and exit ramps. Construction crews used a total of 42,000 cubic yards of concrete and 2,600 tons of rebar to build the garage which is illuminated by 700 LED energy-saving light fixtures.

The airport has relocated the daily east lot along with the employee parking lot formerly located on Robin Hood Road eliminating the costly shuttle bus trips.

Parking space counts by floor are available in Garages A and D. With the addition of Garage D, four garages are now connected to ORF’s Arrivals Terminal connecting vehicles and airline gates.

NEW daily parking Garage D is now open to travelers, guests & employees. With this addition four parking garages are connected to the Arrivals Terminal allowing covered transfer from car to airline gate. #LetsPark🚗 #LetsFly ✈ pic.twitter.com/vSHsfYHMqy — norfolkairport (@NorfolkAirport) November 1, 2021