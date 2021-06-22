Norfolk International Airport hosts job fair in late June

The Delta flight (not pictured) was diverted after an unruly passenger began fighting with the flight crew who tried to stop him from making announcements over the loudspeaker, Delta said. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Airport Authority and several other companies will take part in a job fair aiming to hire full-time and part-time positions.

The event is being held June 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Norfolk International Airport in the baggage claim area.

Companies looking to hire include Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines United Airlines, Hudson Group’s Airport Retail Stores, Avis Budget Group, Skycaps, and the Norfolk Airport Authority.

