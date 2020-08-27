Norfolk International Airport gets new checkpoint scanner to improve explosives detection

The Transportation Security Administration has installed two new computed tomography (CT) scanners at both Norfolk International Airport checkpoints (Photos: TSA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two new checkpoint scanners that help identify explosives and other aviation threats have been installed and are in use at Norfolk International Airport TSA checkpoints.

“The new technology provides critical explosives detection capabilities at the checkpoint and enhances the TSA Officer’s ability in determining whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat to aviation security,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Norfolk.

The system uses computed tomography (CT) which applies sophisticated algorithms to allow for the detection of explosives by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated by a TSA officer.

Bags that require further screening can then be inspected to ensure that an item of threat is not contained inside.

Rotating the image produced by the CT allows TSA officers to get a better view of what is inside of a bag allowing officers to clear items without having to open a carry-on bag.

“This equipment is similar to what is used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices and has been ‘sized’ to fit at checkpoints to create such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag.

Checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks. Passengers using this new scanner at Norfolk International Airport will be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

For the most up-to-date information about CT and to view a video of the X-ray monitor, visit TSA’s Computed Tomography web page.

