Norfolk International Airport gears up for holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Baskets of masks and markings on the floor — reminders to stay socially distant — are just some of the added safety measures Norfolk International Airport has taken during the pandemic.

“The airlines are requiring masks now, as well as extensive cleaning on their aircraft, for every flight,” said Charlie Braden, director of market development for the Norfolk Airport Authority.

Braden says compared to March of this year, the number of people flying has increased.

“In terms of flying, with the holidays approaching we expect a greater demand,” he said.

Natasha McCall flew into Norfolk International Airport Wednesday and says this isn’t her first time flying during the pandemic.

“This airport is more chill than any other airport. I’m from California, so all those airports are crowded it’s a lot of people, they’re not really following regulation. But this airport and the other airports I’ve been to have seemed to do a pretty good job about that.” said McCall.

Sunday, the TSA announced it screened over 1 million passengers on a single day for the first time since March. Braden says during the holiday travel season, it’s still important this year to get to the airport early and allow for a little more time to get through TSA screening.

“The airlines are in the process of designing their holiday schedules as we speak. Because we have limited capacity versus last year, there’s going to be less to choose from but the options are there,” he said.

Braden says the airport and airline industry are doing what they can to make travelers comfortable as the holidays approach.

