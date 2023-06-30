NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport says they are expecting more than 9,000 passengers to fly out on Friday for the holiday weekend.

As of noon Friday, there were already some cancellations for the 4th of July weekend.As of Friday afternoon at ORF, a number of flights have been cancelled, all being departures.

One flight to Newark, two to Washington and one to Philadelphia have all been taken off of the departure board at the airport.

As for arrivals, many of those flights are now coming into ORF earlier, with the exception of a couple. Three flights that are set to arrive into Norfolk from Chicago were delayed as well as one from Boston, Atlanta, and Baltimore.

Ashlyn Neavel who was heading to North Carolina to visit her family for the weekend says the airport has been quiet so far.

“I’ve been flying all night so when I got to the airport at home it was pretty busier than I expected but today here seems not as busy,” Neavel explained.

The airport is still advising passengers to arrive at least an hour and a half early to ORF to give them enough time to check in and get through security. They also remind travelers that you can reserve and pre-pay parking on their website.

