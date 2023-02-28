NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport is one of three airports in Virginia selected to receive nearly $30 million in federal funding.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced the $29,400,000 funding for Virginia airports Monday. The funds were made available through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program.

This is in addition to nearly $400 million in funding for various Virginia airports secured through the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The funding is distributed as follows:

$20,000,000 for Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Dulles to replace existing ground loading positions with 14 loading bridges on the Tier 2 Concourse. The project connects directly to the Dulles Aerotrain and indirectly to the public Metrorail.

for in Dulles to replace existing ground loading positions with 14 loading bridges on the Tier 2 Concourse. The project connects directly to the Dulles Aerotrain and indirectly to the public Metrorail. $5,400,000 for Norfolk International Airport (ORF) in Norfolk to construct a people mover on the pedestrian bridge connecting the departures and arrivals terminal building.

for in Norfolk to construct a people mover on the pedestrian bridge connecting the departures and arrivals terminal building. $4,000,000 for Richmond International Airport (RIC) in Richmond to replace 21 passenger loading bridges that are beyond their useful life.