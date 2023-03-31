CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Interim Chief of Police and Deputy City Manager Michael G. Goldsmith is set to retire on April 14 as the city gets closer to naming its next police chief.

Goldsmith first worked as a police officer with Norfolk in 1989 and quickly made rank before serving as a captain for several years. He later became Chief of Police for more than five years, split between two tenures as Norfolk’s top cop.

Goldsmith was first appointed Norfolk’s Chief of Police in June 2012. He stepped away from the department in December 2016 to become one of Norfolk’s Deputy City Managers with oversight of several departments including the Community Services Board. Goldsmith was later reappointed to serve as Interim Chief of Police in April 2022.

In a release Friday from the City of Norfolk, City Manager Dr. Chip Filer thanked Goldsmith for his service

“Mike has served our community dutifully for 34 years. His impact on safety in Norfolk and our region cannot be overstated.,” said Filer.

The announcement comes as the Norfolk Police Department gets closer to selecting a new top cop. Earlier this month, the department stated that they have narrowed the list of candidates to the final three.

City leadership also released a survey asking for the community’s feedback regarding the finalists.

Almost a year has passed since the sudden announcement regarding the departure of NPD’s former chief Larry Boone.

Following his retirement, Boone spoke with 10 On Your Side stating that it was his decision to ultimately leave the department to which he devoted 33 years of his life.

