Norfolk inmate dies after medical emergency

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office said an inmate at the Norfolk City Jail died Friday morning after a medical emergency.

A female inmate was transferred to the jail’s medical office around 6 a.m. Friday morning after experiencing breathing issues, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release Friday evening.

When she was in the office, she went into cardiac arrest around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies and medical staff immediately performed life-saving measures, including CPR. She was then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:56 a.m.

Foul play is not suspected.

The sheriff’s office identified the inmate as Tacarra Taylor, 34, who had been in the Norfolk City Jail since Nov. 12, 2019 on charges from Norfolk and Chesapeake.

The sheriff’s office said the medical examiner’s office will review the case as required by state law. The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and the Norfolk Police Department will each handle separate investigations into Taylor’s death, which is standard procedure.

The death has also been reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections for review.

“The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to the family of Ms. Taylor,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the release.