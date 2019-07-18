Norfolk inducts 22 officers at police academy graduation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk swore in 22 new police officers at the 104th Norfolk Police Academy graduation on Wednesday night.

For the first few months of service the graduates will be partnered with field training officers to provide additional support.

The graduation and sworn oath ceremony was hosted by Chief Larry D. Boone at the Harrison Opera House.

Several of the inducted officers are second generation Norfolk police officers or first responders.

Virginia Delegate “Jay” Jones of the 89th District was the graduation speaker, making him the third member of his family to give the speech at a Norfolk Police Department graduation. His parents are Norfolk Judges Lynn Simmons and Jerrauld Jones.