Norfolk increasing police presence at movie theaters for release of ‘Joker’

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from “Joker,” in theaters on Oct. 4. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Expect to see extra police officers at movie theaters in Norfolk this weekend.

The city’s police department stated on Twitter Monday there will be an increase in law enforcement in and around Regal and Cinemark theaters as a precaution due to the release of “Joker.”

Police noted no threats have been received, but said this increased security will be in place “until further notice.”

For some, the film brings up memories of the 2012 mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado during a screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Relatives of the some of the victims sent a letter to the film’s distributor, Warner Bros., expressing unease at the film presenting the “Joker” as a protagonist.

In the letter, the relatives asked Warner Bros. to lobby Congress for gun control, support survivor programs and end any contributions to politicians backed by the National Rifle Association.

The Associated Press reports prosecutors and a psychiatrist who evaluated the gunman discounted initial reports he told authorities he was the Joker.

Warner Bros. issued a statement last week saying “Joker” is not “an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind.”