Norfolk improves online address information resource system

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk has improved its online address information resource system, known as Norfolk AIR.

The system allows residents to find property information, photos, maps and values across the city.

The improved system is intuitive and easy to use, the city wrote in a news release.

Residents can access data from several public records resources such as zoning and flood data, recent sale and assessment values, schools and polling places.

Aerial photos from several years are also available so residents can see how properties have changed over time.

“Users now can go to one place to quickly access a wide variety of data, maps, and photography for any property in the city,” said Norfolk Chief Information Officer Fraser Picard. “I am proud to improve this important service to residents and businesses.”