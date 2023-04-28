NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has officially welcomed 20 new Chrysler Voyager vans to their paratransit service, fresh from the manufacturer.

The Chrysler vans have been modified to comfortably fit up to one wheelchair and three ambulatory riders at a time, according to officials. Each of the vehicles is ADA-accessible and has officially started carrying passengers. Officials urge customers with larger wheelchairs to make note of this when ordering the van.

“We are excited about the arrival of these new vehicles and the ease of mobility they will provide people with disabilities in our region,” said William E. Harrell, President, and CEO of HRT. “We look forward to using these vans to provide safe and reliable service to our paratransit customers going shopping, to medical appointments and other destinations.”

Six of the vans were paid for with money from the Hampton Roads Regional Transit Fund for fleet expansion. The remaining 14 were funded with FFY2020 formula funds through the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) and will serve as replacements for vehicles that are beyond their life expectancy.

The current fleet of paratransit vans include 97 vehicles, which includes StarCraft/Ford Cutaways, Ford Transits, Mercedes Metris vans, and Hyundai Elantra sedans dedicated for Paratransit service by Via Transportation, HRT’s contractor for daily operations.

HRT’s mission is to connect Hampton Roads with transportation solutions that are reliable, safe, efficient, and sustainable. For more information, make sure to visit HRT’s official website.

