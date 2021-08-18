Norfolk housing authority to accept applications for Ashton Apartments Project Based Voucher/Tax Credit Program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For a few days this month, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority will open the application process for the Ashton Apartments Project Based Voucher/Tax Credit Program.

The complex offers one and two-bedroom apartments and is located at 1140-1148 E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk.

According to S. L. Nusbaum Realty Co., construction on the apartments at the site of the former American Cigar Company started in fall 2020. At that time, the company said leasing would begin in late summer 2021, with construction completion expected in the fourt quarter of 2021.

Applications will be open online Monday, Aug. 23, beginning at 9 a.m., and close Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m.

Applicants may qualify at 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and current residents of an Assisted Housing Community may qualify up to the 80% of the AMI.

Applications can be accessed by computer or smartphone at this website. NRHA will also make reasonable accommodations for those with disabilities and provide applications to people if they call (757) 624-8615 on Monday, Aug. 23, through Wednesday, Aug. 25, beginning each day at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those with other questions should call (757) 624-8615 or TDD (800) 545-1833.