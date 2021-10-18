Norfolk housing authority opens applications for Diggs Town apartments through project based voucher, tax credit program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority will open applications for newly renovated apartments in the Diggs Town community this week.

Applications for the 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units in the Diggs Town Phase 1 section will be open from Wednesday, Oct. 20 to Friday, Oct. 29.

The units are under the Project Based Voucher (PBV)/Tax Credit program. Applicants can qualify at 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI) and current residents of an Assisted Housing Community may qualify up to 80% of the AMI.

Applications are available at the NRHA website. They can also be found at 555 E. Main Street on Wednesday, Oct. 20-29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or at one of NRHA’s partnering agency locations: Community Services Board, Endependence Center, Norfolk Department of Social Services, Eggleston Services, and LGBT Life Center (formerly ACCESS AIDS Care).

All applications must be received before or postmarked by Oct. 29. Applications can be mailed to NRHA, Attention: Occupancy Department, P. O. Box 968, Norfolk, VA 23501.

The Diggs Town project includes renovation of 322 units, consolidation of nine units and the demolition of 91 units.

Phase 1 of the project — which is what the applications are for this round — is scheduled to be complete this fall.

Phase 2 has been put on hold as the housing authority works to identify the best source for additional funding.

Residency requirements for the Diggs Town units are: The head of household and all household members 18 years + (with (the exception of full-time students) must be employed a minimum of 15 hours per week for a minimum of six months unless they are seniors or persons with a disability or the primary caretaker of a blind person or a person with a disability as defined by the Social Security Act.