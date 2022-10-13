NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk is hosting a town hall discussion on October 18 to hear feedback from the community about the next Police Chief.

According to a tweet from the City of Norfolk, the town hall will take place from 6 p.m. to 8p.m. at Norfolk State University’s L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center, located on 700 Park Avenue.

In August, the city announced it had hired the firm Morris & McDaniel Management Consultants to help with the national hiring search and said they expected the search to take several months.

Norfolk’s former police chief, Larry Boone, announced his sudden retirement in April.

Michael Goldsmith has been serving as interim chief.

Those who are unable to attend in person are asked to fill out the comment form on the city’s website.