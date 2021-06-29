Norfolk hosts roundtable on Tidewater Gardens redevelopment project

The first public housing building to be demolished as part of the St. Paul’s revitalization project will be this six unit, two-story building on the corner of Fenchurch and Wood Streets. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is hosting a roundtable discussion on Tuesday about the Tidewater Gardens/St. Pauls District redevelopment project.

Officials were set to provide updates on the project and share questions from community members and more at 10 a.m.

Demolition of the Tidewater Gardens public housing complex is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with a total of 16 buildings coming down by fall. All units will be rebuilt as part of the first phase of the project supported by a $30-million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

After several years of warning, mandatory move-out notices were mailed to residents of about 50 units in Tidewater Gardens in late October.

The meeting Tuesday is virtual and WAVY’s Brett Hall will have more updates coming up.

For more information on the Tidewater Gardens redevelopment, visit www.stpaulsdistrict.org