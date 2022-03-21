NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Back in February, Norfolk Parks and Recreation requested feedback on enhancements to the Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center. Now, the results are in.

A few proposed enhancements by community members included adding a library component, reopening the indoor pool, and salvaging the dome.

In an upcoming city meeting, the results and recommendations for renovations will be presented to the public, according to an online event by City of Norfolk Department of Parks and Recreation.

The meeting will be held at the Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center on Thursday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. The center is located at 7300 Newport Avenue.

Those interested in attending are required to register for the event.

Those who are unable to attend and would like to provide feedback should contact the Treasurer and Civic League Representative Anita Underwood. Underwood can be reached by email or phone at 229-869-3039.