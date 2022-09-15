NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Purchasing Department and Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will host a vendor fair on Friday, September 16.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Slover Library.

This event allows vendors to meet with City departments that purchase goods and services on a daily basis, learn about upcoming contract opportunities, gain information about business resources and network with other businesses and community partners.

Anyone who is interested in attending can register online HERE.